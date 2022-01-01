3 dead after Lakeland apartment building catches fire

The tenants were evacuated and transported to a local hospital where they later died.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department says three people have died after their Lakeland apartment complex caught on fire last Thursday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, firefighters responded to a call of a building fire at Lakewood Terrace Apartments on 14th Street.

Crews say they arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. According to the Lakeland Fire Department, officers from the Lakeland Police Department extinguished the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters ventilated the apartment, which they say sustained "moderate fire damage."

Three tenants were evacuated, given CPR and taken to a local hospital. The fire department confirmed on Jan. 7 that all three had died.

A lieutenant and two officers from the Lakeland Police Department were also transported for monitoring. No firefighter injuries were reported.