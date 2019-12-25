LAKELAND, Fla. — Police have identified the gunman they say shot a man and woman before taking his own life on Christmas Eve in Lakeland.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Atlanta Avenue.

Investigators say 30-year-old Leighton Josephs walked inside and shot the 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman with a handgun, then ended his own life. Detectives believe both of them knew Josephs.

Inside the house, officers found four kids -- all under the age of 10. The children were not hurt. They've been safely removed from the home.

Authorities say they're still trying to piece together exactly what happened and why. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Laura Dunn at Laura.Dunn@lakelandgov.net or 863-834-6974.

According to law enforcement, there have been several questions about how to donate to the children. Detectives are working with the family to figure out a way for people to help the kids in the days to come. That information will be posted when it becomes available.

