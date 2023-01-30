Police: 9 people hurt in Lakeland shooting; 2 critically injured

Officers and detectives arrived near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street on a report of a shooting.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people suffered critical injuries during a shooting that hurt a total of nine people Monday afternoon in Lakeland, police said in a statement.

Officers and detectives arrived around 3:43 p.m. at a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street on a report of a shooting, according to a Lakeland Police Department news release.

Authorities say they believe nine people were shot, with two of them suffering critical injuries and seven facing non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department said they will have a news conference at 7 p.m. with more information on the shooting.