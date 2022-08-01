Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire

Firefighters say they had to rescue two cats who were inside of the burning home.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man, a dog and two cats were rescued from a house on fire in Winter Haven on Monday, authorities say.

The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded to a burning home on Buckeye Point Drive and found a man and his dog outside, but the two cats were still inside the home.

Firefighters say they found flames coming from the back of the home out of the sliding glass doors and windows. They began to put the fire out and controlled it within 20 minutes, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release.

The person who lived at the home was able to get his dog out of the fire, but authorities say they saw two cats in a room and rushed inside to rescue them.

Rescue crews reportedly opened a window inside the home and handed the cats to awaiting personnel outside. The cats were given oxygen and are expected to make a full recovery.

There were no reported injuries to the firefighters and the man.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Police assisted the fire department during the incident.