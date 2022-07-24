FHP: 22-year-old man dies after losing control of 4-wheeler in Haines City crash

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man on a four-wheeler died in Haines City on Saturday after he lost control and flew away from it, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The man was driving at high speed northbound on North 15th Street, south of Johnson Avenue as he tried to brake suddenly due to stopped traffic, troopers say.
He then reportedly lost control of the four-wheeler as it flipped over and landed in the southbound lane of the street.
The 22-year-old flew away from the four-wheeler and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, FHP says.