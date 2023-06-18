1 person killed, another hurt in Haines City shooting, police say

Authorities have not yet said if anyone is in custody or if there's a threat to the public.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — One person is dead after police say there was a shooting Sunday afternoon in Haines City.

Another person was also shot during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital, the Haines City Police Department said in a news release.

At around 3:30 p.m., authorities say they responded to a disturbance that occurred in the Avenue North area.

When law enforcement arrived, they reportedly found one person who was shot. A second person who was also shot was taken to a hospital by another person before police arrived at the scene, officials say.

The two people involved in the shooting were taken to the hospital, but despite life-saving efforts at the scene and the hospital, one of the people hurt died due to their gunshot wounds, the police department says.

