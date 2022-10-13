Polk sheriff: Deputy expected to be OK after being shot; suspected shooter arrested

The deputy could be released from the hospital as soon as later Thursday.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Polk County sheriff's deputy is expected to be okay after he was shot in the chest Wednesday night in Davenport, the sheriff's office said.

The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest. Now, the suspected shooter is in custody.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday when two deputies were called about a "family disturbance" in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.

When deputies got to the home, 41-year-old Gabriel Batista wasn't there but soon returned, approaching deputies with his hands behind his back, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies asked Batista to show his hands, he reportedly refused.

According to the sheriff's office, at some point one of the deputies tried to Taser Batista and that's when he shot the other deputy in the chest.

"He shot my deputy in the chest," Sheriff Grady Judd said during a brief news conference early Thursday. "Fortunately our deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest."

The deputy immediately shot back at Batista, who "threw his gun" and surrendered, the agency said. He was uninjured. Batista was then arrested.

The deputy who was shot was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be alright. Judd added he was in "great" condition. He may even be released later on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

"The vest saved his life," Judd said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation is still ongoing and more information is expected to be released later Thursday.