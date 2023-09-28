Sheriff Judd to detail human trafficking investigation that led to over 200 related arrests

The sheriff's office said 21 people victimized by human trafficking were found during the week-long investigation.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details regarding a week-long, multi-agency undercover investigation into human trafficking.

According to the sheriff's office, Judd will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday. 10 Tampa Bay will have a crew there and will stream it live on our site, social pages and free 10 Tampa Bay app.

Judd is set to explain the events leading up to 219 arrests made during the undercover operation. These arrests were comprised of people arrested for solicitation and those who "profited" from or "aided & abetted" prostitution.

Among those arrested for soliciting a prostitute included a Polk County School athletic director and coach, the release said.

Two people have been charged with human trafficking, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation also reportedly identified 21 people who were victims of human trafficking.