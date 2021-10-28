Polk sheriff: 102 people arrested in human trafficking investigation

A 17-year-old girl was identified and rescued, the agency said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to announce the results of a six-day human trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of 102 people, the agency said in a news release.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Of those arrested, the sheriff's office said a majority solicited prostitutes while 38 offered to commit prostitution. All but four of those accused are said to be from the Central Florida area.

"Detectives worked with anti-trafficking organizations, and each suspect arrested for prostitution was offered assistance," the agency said in a statement.