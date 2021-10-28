Polk sheriff: 102 people arrested in human trafficking investigation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to announce the results of a six-day human trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of 102 people, the agency said in a news release.
A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning.
Of those arrested, the sheriff's office said a majority solicited prostitutes while 38 offered to commit prostitution. All but four of those accused are said to be from the Central Florida area.
A 17-year-old girl who showed up at an undercover location as part of the investigation was identified and rescued, the sheriff's office said.
"Detectives worked with anti-trafficking organizations, and each suspect arrested for prostitution was offered assistance," the agency said in a statement.
Two child predators were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex or sending materials harmful to a minor and soliciting a minor online, the sheriff's office said.