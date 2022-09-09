x
Polk County

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss undercover sex crimes investigation

Judd will provide details on the arrests, which included school teachers, a Disney employee, a state corrections officer and a deputy police chief from Georgia.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release details about an undercover investigation focused on sex crimes during a news conference Friday morning, according to a news release.

The agency says the sheriff will discuss the arrests of 160 people, including school teachers, a Disney employee, a state corrections officer and a deputy police chief from Georgia at 10:30 a.m at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

"The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked," Judd said in a statement.

He continued, "Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime — it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families."

Representatives from other social services organizations will also be in attendance, the news release said. One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice and the Children's Home Society of Florida participated in the operation to help identify potential victims. 

