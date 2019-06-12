LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County has reported another case of rabies, making it the county’s eleventh case.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a raccoon was tested for rabies after it had got into a fight with a Dachshund in Lakeland. Deputies said the dog’s owner broke up the fight and the raccoon was taken by Animal Control.

The raccoon was sent to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies and was confirmed two days later. The dachshund is vaccinated and will stay at home under a 45-day quarantine.

“Here's a great example of responsible pet ownership and why it's so important to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies. If you see a wild animal in distress, or if one of your pets interacts with a wild animal, contact Polk County Animal Control immediately,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

There have been five bats and six raccoons that tested positive for rabies in Polk County this year. In 2018, there were only three confirmed cases of rabies.

