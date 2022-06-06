Sheriff Judd to provide update on deputies who killed 'active shooter'

The sheriff's office said the man threatened to kill responding deputies. "He chose for us to shoot him," Judd said Friday. "And we accommodated his request."

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to provide more information about the deputies who shot and kill a man he described as an "active shooter" Friday night in Lakeland.

The sheriff is expected to release the names of the law enforcement officers who were involved later Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, it all started when 56-year-old Michael Loman's wife called 911 Friday evening.

She reportedly told dispatchers Loman had been drinking earlier in the day and was shooting a rifle inside and outside their mobile home on Combee Road North in Lakeland and had threatened to kill her. Additionally, she told them he threatened "suicide by cop" if deputies came to the home and threatened to kill them, the agency said.

During the 911, the sheriff's office says dispatchers heard a gunshot.

As deputies were en route to the home, the woman was still on the phone with dispatchers, and Loman came back into the home saying he need to reload, the agency said. It was then his wife left the home.

Soon after, deputies arrived and were able to make sure Loman's wife made it to safety.

As deputies were at the home, they say Loman came out onto the front porch "brandishing a rifle." Despite being told multiple times to drop the gun, he refused to, the sheriff's office said.

At some point, deputies shot Loman and he died. No one else was hurt.