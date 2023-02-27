Polk County couple accused of doing unlicensed home renovations, stealing thousands of dollars

Richard and Adena Lineback are accused of signing on clients with their business, Lineback Home Services, and stealing money from people.

People can also search to find any documented complaints.

The license number plastered on their truck doesn't belong to them.

The issues branched out to Hillsborough County, as well.

Other victims are out there

Around $20,000 was spent to renovate her master bathroom only for it to be 'done wrong.'

More than $32,000 spent only to come home to an unfinished job.

They assumed the couple had the correct licensing to do the work they were contracted to do.

A person with the same last name, "Lineback," has a mold remediator license, according to the Department of Business & Professional Regulation . Former clients said they saw that mold remediator license number on the Lineback's truck and company T-shirts.

10 Tampa Bay looked into the couple and their accreditation, and it turns out Richard and Adena Lineback don’t have a contracting license.

One woman says some of the work in her home was never even started.

Three women came forward to 10 Tampa Bay to share their personal stories with Lineback Home Services. The women said the couple took payments and then vanished before the work was finished or done correctly.

The couple is accused by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of grand theft and contracting without a license.

Richard and Adena Lineback are accused of doing home renovations under their business, Lineback Home Services LLC, but never completing the work. That business is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau but is still active, according to online records.

As contractor fraud is continuously being reported throughout the state of Florida, signs of the scams are showing up locally with a Polk County couple being arrested back in January.

Mackenzie Jones' story : More than $32,000 spent only to come home to an unfinished job.

Mackenzie Jones lives in Lakeland with her two children in a house that was left to her by her grandmother. The house needed updates so she went on Facebook to ask people for advice on renovating a home.

"I was in an all-women’s group and posted that I needed some tips on how to remodel my house," Jones explained.

She said that's when Adena Lineback reached out to her on Facebook.

The Lakeland woman hired Lineback Home Services to renovate her house.

She signed a contract with the company – agreeing to pay the company $32,350 to remodel her kitchen, living room, laundry room, bathroom and floors.

Jones moved out for weeks and then came home to unfinished work.

"When I was moving there was still paper on the floor," she explained. "There was trash in the yard. It was not completed, but they said it was completed."

Jones said the work in her kitchen was done incorrectly. She said her kitchen has flooded twice because of plumbing issues.

Her laundry room was left unfinished. She discovered the drier vent was improperly installed, which is currently a fire hazard.

When she walks on her floors, they squeak and sound sticky.

She is also dealing with mold in her bathroom from a window that was installed improperly.

Throughout her house, there are other issues that she is now trying to fix herself.

"A lot of shotty things done," Jones said.

The Lakeland woman tried reaching out to the Lineback couple about the issue with the work they told her was "completed." But they only argued with her and made her feel like she was the problem, Jones explained.

"It was stressing me out really bad, and as a single parent, I have enough on my plate so I just gave up," she said.

Jones said she felt defeated and she was left with damage and debt.

"I felt like they preyed on me. [Adena] knew from that group that I was a single mom," she explained.

Jones went back on Facebook and found out she wasn’t alone.