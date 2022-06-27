Pregnancy center in Winter Haven vandalized

Jane's Revenge, reportedly a pro-abortion group, appeared to cite itself in the vandalism.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Vandals over the weekend hit a non-profit organization that provides pregnancy care following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Spray paint marked the building of LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven before employees were able to cover it up with a new coat of paint, an employee told 10 Tampa Bay.

The graffiti included "Your time is up," "Abortion 4 all," "We're coming for u" and "we are everywhere." There were also spray-painted circled As, which symbolize anarchism. "Jane's Revenge" was written on the building, as well; it is reportedly a pro-abortion rights extremist group, according to InfluenceWatch.

Winter Haven Police Department officers responded to the pregnancy center on East Central Avenue on Sunday afternoon and discovered the spray-painted words and symbols on the building walls, police said in a news release.

The department is investigating the case as criminal mischief and is in touch with Polk County Sheriff's Office in the event that it pops up in any other part of the county.

Jane's Revenge, according to its site, is a group of several entities that spread from Madison, Wisconsin; to Denton, Texas; Hollywood, Florida; and even up in Portland, Oregon, and have reportedly tagged many locations across the country like the pregnancy center in Winter Haven. InfluenceWatch says "neither the organization's size nor existence has been independently verified."

Development Director Lyndsy Flanagan told The Ledger the center did not have any security posted at the time of the vandalism.

"We're going to continue to remain open for clients, and we are happy to continue serving our community and providing those free resources for families who need it," she told the newspaper.

LifeChoice does not perform abortions but consults families and pregnant women among a multitude of services free of charge. Services include providing pregnancy tests, ultrasound on site, pregnancy option education, parenting programs, post-abortion program and fatherhood coaching.