Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.

The 56-year-old woman is 5-feet, 2-inches and weighs 140 pounds. Her hair is brown and shoulder-length and her eyes are brown, the police department said. Martin-LaFave has a red and black rose tattoo on her ankle. She was last seen wearing a long blue and yellow floral dress.

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Sharrett at 863-834-6964 or David.sharrett@lakelandgov.net. You can reach the police department at 863-834-6966.