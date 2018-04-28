LAKELAND, Fla. - The fight to keep a Confederate monument at a Lakeland park continues.

A "Rally for America" was held Saturday morning at Munn Park.

About a 100 people attended in support of keeping of monument, which was erected in 1910.

Many host and speakers were in attendance, which includes:

• Col. Mike McCalister, Republican candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services

• Michael Dunn, Lakeland City Commissioner

• Andy Strickland, an advocate for preserving Confederate monuments and immigration attorney

• Jeffrey Sanow, a former CIA officer

• A United Daughters of the Confederacy member

• A Save Southern Heritage member

The Lakeland City Commission voted to remove the monument in December, but nothing was finalized.

Last month, a report filed by City Manager Tony Delgado pinpointed two potential sites for the monument -- Veterans Memorial Park, and Roselawn Cemetery.

Col. Mike McCalister said he doesn't want American history to be forgotten.

“People here say we want our children to know the American past, the American heritage," McCalister said. "Our growth and development, what we overcame. We need to have these kinds of memorials to remind us of where we've been and where we've come."

On May 7, city commissioners will vote on where to move the monument and how to fund.

