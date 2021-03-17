Dashcam video shows moment semi crashes into Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car

Troopers said only minor injuries were reported.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Jarring dashcam footage shows the moment a tractor-trailer semi slammed into a Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car, causing a ripple effect.

This happened on Friday, March 12.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was parked along the outside shoulder of State Road 400.

A Polk Sheriff's patrol car and an FHP patrol car were also parked on the shoulder behind the car with emergency lights activated.

The deputy and trooper were standing outside of the cars when a semi traveling westbound on SR-400 failed to move over and slammed into the patrol car.

The patrol car then slammed into the FHP vehicle, the deputy, and the trooper, according to FHP.

The driver was then redirected and hit another car, both landing in the center median and colliding with a guardrail.

Troopers said only minor injuries were reported.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down if they see emergency responders on the side of the road. If drivers can't move over, they are required to slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

FHSMV says drivers who do now follow that law could face fines, fees and points taken off their driving record.