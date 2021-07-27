Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland woman

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman they say has early-onset dementia.

Officers say Sherri Carpenter, 56, was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Monday leaving Glengreen Lane in Lakeland. She might be traveling in a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag NTC S32.

Police say she was wearing blue jeans, a navy shirt, and dark-colored closed-toe shoes.

She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.