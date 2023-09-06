Large sinkhole opens near Scott Lake in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities are responding Friday afternoon to a sinkhole that opened up near Scott Lake in Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue are working to "inspect and repair" the area, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
People are asked to avoid the area of Scott Lake Road at Fitzgerald Road in Lakeland until further notice.
It's not clear what time the sinkhole opened or if any homes in the area are in danger.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District said staff noticed the that sinkhole opened up within a retention pond during a site visit on Thursday.
The district has notified Acres at Scott Lake, the company that manages the surrounding stormwater system, that it needs to repair the sinkhole in order to "sever the connection between the retention pond and the drinking water aquifer."