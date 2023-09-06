Large sinkhole opens near Scott Lake in Lakeland

People are asked to avoid the area of Scott Lake Road at Fitzgerald Road.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities are responding Friday afternoon to a sinkhole that opened up near Scott Lake in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue are working to "inspect and repair" the area, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

People are asked to avoid the area of Scott Lake Road at Fitzgerald Road in Lakeland until further notice.

It's not clear what time the sinkhole opened or if any homes in the area are in danger.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District said staff noticed the that sinkhole opened up within a retention pond during a site visit on Thursday.