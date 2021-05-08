Elementary school campus temporarily closes amid staff COVID outbreak

Students are expected to return next week.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Schools says one of its campuses had to temporarily close after eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Spessard L. Holland Elementary shut down Wednesday, saying it would undergo two days of deep cleaning to ensure it was safe for students to return on Aug. 10. The school's office will not reopen until a day earlier on Aug. 9.

In a statement on social media, the elementary school said the district was working closely with the Florida Department of Health to monitor the situation.

The elementary campus' Aug. 6 orientation will be held virtually. Staff will be made available to cover any absences, according to a spokesperson.

"The pandemic is an evolving challenge for our schools and community. Our focus remains on providing the safest learning environment possible for students and staff. A campus closure demonstrates how seriously we take this responsibility," the school district wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

The district said other schools, beyond Spessard L. Holland Elementary, have reported coronavirus cases among staff.

"Anything we can do to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will help us protect our employees and community, so we can begin the school year safely and on time," the district wrote.

Face masks remain optional for Polk County students and staff, following a unanimous vote last month.