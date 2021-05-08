Attorneys to file lawsuit challenging DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools

The attorneys say the Florida Constitution gives that power to local school boards.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Six attorneys in the Tampa Bay area plan to file a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning schools from enacting mask requirements.

According to a draft of the lawsuit, the governor's ban violates the Florida Constitution, which grants decision-making power to local school boards.

Six Pinellas County attorneys are filing a lawsuit challenging @GovRonDeSantis’ ban on mask requirements in schools. They say the FL Constitution gives school boards local control. pic.twitter.com/WEVeIYH7Jx — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) August 5, 2021

Charles Gallagher, a St. Petersburg attorney and father of two school-aged daughters, says the 67 school boards across the state are very different from one another. Each district should be given the authority to make the decisions that are best for their communities.

Craig Whisenhunt, another attorney on the case says the lawsuit is not in favor of a mask mandate, it just gives school boards the control to make that decision.

Gallagher has a 7-year-old daughter starting second grade at a private school on Monday. She's in remission from leukemia and not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine due to her age. Gallagher says his biggest fear is his daughter contracting the virus and getting severely ill.

And experts say that's a serious issue some schools could face.

While up against the argument of withheld funds from the governor, experts say schools also have the potential to get sued by parents whose children may get sick.

Professor Renalia DuBose with Cooley Law School weighed in on DeSantis’ recent executive order threatening to withhold state funding from districts who issue mask mandates.

“I have never seen this type of heavy-handed action,” she said.

DuBose says state statutes mandate that funding can only be withheld if districts break the law. She argues that an executive order is an order, but it isn’t a law.

DeSantis has been firm in giving parents the freedom the send their children back to school in a mask. He's addressing the media at Tampa General Hospital Thursday afternoon, where 10 Tampa Bay will get his response to this lawsuit.