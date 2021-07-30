Gov. DeSantis says he’ll sign exec. order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks

The governor doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates in schools during a press conference Friday.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — “In Florida there will be no lockdowns. There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates."

That's the message Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeated time and time again in discussing the state's coronavirus response.

The governor doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates in schools during a press conference Friday at a restaurant in Cape Coral.

As coronavirus cases surge in the state, DeSantis said he would work to protect Floridians' right to work and the rights of kids to attend school in person.

And he plans to do that through new legislation that gives parents the right to reject mask mandates in schools. HB 241, otherwise known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights," was signed by Gov. DeSantis last month. It protects parents' rights regarding a child's education, upbringing, and health care.

DeSantis said under this bill he plans to sign an executive order which directs the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health to issue emergency rules “protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their for their children.”

Florida House speaker Chris Sprowls showed his support for DeSantis' plans in a tweet posted shortly after the press conference.

"While there are some public officials who will seek to use the power of government to compel uniformity and adherence to their preferred course of conduct, that approach is not in keeping with Florida values," the statement said in part.

Here’s my statement in support of @GovRonDeSantis actions today: pic.twitter.com/ivysPiRiQ0 — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) July 30, 2021

Florida's surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be happening faster and more dramatically than previous increases throughout the pandemic, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The state reported a total of 16,038 new cases to the CDC for Tuesday, July 27. It was back on Jan. 15 when the state last reported a day with more than 16,000 cases.

The seven-day moving average of new cases tops 13,502 cases — a moving average not seen since the middle of winter when Florida experienced its worst outbreak of reported coronavirus cases.