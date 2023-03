Crews are searching Lake Hartridge for at least two pilots and any wreckage.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A search is underway for at least two pilots whose planes crashed into each other Tuesday afternoon over Lake Hartridge, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

As of this writing, the water is being searched and crews are also scanning the area from the sky, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue also are assisting in crews' efforts.