Polk County

Polk Sheriff Judd to speak about Winter Haven incident

A news conference is planned for 5 p.m.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to speak during a news conference Monday afternoon regarding an incident in Winter Haven.

The Winter Haven Police Department earlier sent out a message saying Havendale Boulevard between 11th and 21st streets would be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

The Winter Haven Police Department sent out a traffic alert at around 1:50 p.m. notifying drivers that a portion of Havendale Boulevard would be shut down in both directions until further notice.

10 Tampa Bay will carry Judd's remarks live.

