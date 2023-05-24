Outages reported across Tampa Bay area as strong storms pop up

More than 2,000 people are without power across Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As severe storms roll through the Tampa Bay area, even producing small hail over Pinellas County, some residents are reporting power outages.

Just over 1,000 people have reported outages in Pinellas County with about 600 reports coming out of the St. Pete-Clearwater area, according to Duke Energy.

An area hard-hit with outages is the Lealman area, which is also where hail has been reported. Power restoration is expected by 12:30 a.m., Duke Energy reports.

Tampa Electric is reporting 1,673 power outages across Hillsborough County. Majority of customers hit are in the Tampa Heights area. It's estimated to be restored by 9:30 p.m., TECO reports.