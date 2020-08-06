Publix says it will donate $1 million to civil rights organization

Publix said the donation was its way of showing it was 'committed to diversity.'

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix says its committed to diversity and was called to step up and do more.

That's why the supermarket chain said it was contributing $1 million to the National Urban League affiliates across the Southeast as part of its long-standing support of civil rights.

CEO Todd Jones sent out a letter to associates on Sunday.

"Dear Publix Family,

The last few months have brought unprecedented challenges to our company and our country. Throughout this time, I’ve been proud of Publix associates, working in our stores, facilities and behind the scenes to do what we have historically done so well — care for each other and our communities.

Today, it’s evident that our support and compassion are required on an even deeper level.

Like you, I’m saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country. There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities.

At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind.

With over 220,000 associates, we benefit from being an inclusive company made up of individuals who look and think differently, with backgrounds from around the country and around the world. Embracing our diversity has driven us toward progress, innovation and excellence for almost a century. This diversity fuels my hope for the future, and all that we will accomplish by coming together as One Publix with One Purpose to care for each other with dignity and respect.

Thanks for all you do."

Publix said diversity is a good thing. It not only highlights people's physical differences, but diverse groups of people bring out fresh and unique ideas.

The supermarket giant said it is "committed to diversity."

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights group dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice that was founded in 1910, according to its website. The organization's website says seven of its 90 affiliates are right here in Florida.

