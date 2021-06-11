5 years later: Memorials for PULSE

In 2016, 49 people lost their lives and 53 others were hurt when a shooter targeted a gay nightclub during a Latin-themed night.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been 5 years since 49 people were shot and killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 53 other people were hurt before police were able to kill the shooter.

Pulse, a gay nightclub, was hosting a Latin night on June 12, 2016. Many of those killed or injured were Latino. It also happened in the middle of PRIDE month, a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The shooting is considered the deadliest attack on LGBTQIA+ people in U.S. history. It was also the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history until the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

The onePULSE Foundation is hosting a vigil Saturday night at Pulse Interim Memorial in Orlando. Families, survivors and first responders are the only ones who can attend in person, so the event will also be streamed online.

If you want to honor the lives lost in the Pulse shooting within our community, there are several memorial events being held around Tampa Bay.

Paddle for Pulse

June 12, 10:30 a.m.

11260 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island

Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs Pulse Memorial

June 12, 4:00 p.m.

230 Grand Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

Pulse Vigil

June 12, 8:30 p.m.

Rainbow crosswalk on Cocoanut Ave, Sarasota



