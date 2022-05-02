Rapper Rod Wave arrested in St. Pete, accused of battery by strangulation

The rapper was recently in St. Petersburg to host a $25,000 gas giveaway.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rapper and Tampa Bay area native Rod Wave was arrested during a traffic stop late Sunday night in his hometown of St. Petersburg.

Just before 10:30 p.m., St. Pete police pulled over the car Rod Wave was in for a "traffic infraction" near Venetian Boulevard NE. The 23-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.

During the stop, police officers identified the rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, and placed him under arrest for an outstanding December 2021 warrant out of Osceola County for battery by strangulation.

He was later booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond. Additional details were not released on the charge for which Rod Wave was arrested.