TAMPA, Fla — First and foremost, Tampa police say all students teachers and staff are safe.

The lockdown and lock-in protocols were initiated out of an abundance of caution.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Thursday near Seminole Heights Charter High School, so the school was placed on lockdown.

No one was being allowed in or out.

Several other nearby schools were placed on ‘lock-in.' meaning students at Walter Academy of North Florida, Hillsborough High School and Memorial High School were kept in their classrooms, but visitors were still allowed on those campuses.

Investigators ultimately determined there was no shooting, and schools resumed normal operations.

RELATED: Police: 15-year-old jogger was targeted, attacked by man who sexually assaulted her

RELATED: Father shot daughter in her temple 'to make sure she was dead,' arrest affidavit says

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter