Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit New Port Richey high school

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz is scheduled to join DeSantis.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. At rear is Fla. Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday morning visiting a high school in New Port Richey.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak around 8:30 a.m. at River Ridge High School. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz is also expected to join the governor at the school. 

Details on what DeSantis may be discussing or announcing have not been released. 

Last week, DeSantis said he is looking to recruit military veterans for the classroom, in part to help relieve statewide teacher and school staff shortages. 

He signed SB 896, which allows the Department of Education to issue a temporary teaching certificate to specified military servicemembers who meet certain criteria. 

Under the Military Veterans Certification Pathway program, veterans would be able to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree if they meet the following requirements:

  • Minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge,
  • Minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5-grade point average,
  • Passing score on a Florida subject area examination,
  • Employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools
  • A cleared background screening

Approved veterans would be assigned a mentor teacher for a minimum of two years to support them.

But, the program isn't official yet — the State Board of Education is considering the rule's implementation on Aug. 17.

The governor's push comes as Tampa Bay area students head back to school with hundreds of teaching, administrative and bus driving positions still vacant.

Learn more about applying for open positions in school districts throughout the Bay area here.

Florida veterans can learn more about applying for the temporary teaching certificate program here.

