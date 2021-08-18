Veteran gets new roof installed thanks to local company

Since the program started in 2016, more than 275 military members have new roofs.

ODESSA, Fla — A local company that honors veterans who served in the military with building a new roof over their heads just gifted one to an Odessa man.

Monday, Farrell Roofing installed a new roof for Thomas McFarland, a U.S. Navy veteran. The installation is part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, McFarland was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.