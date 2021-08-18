Veteran gets new roof installed thanks to local company

ODESSA, Fla — A local company that honors veterans who served in the military with building a new roof over their heads just gifted one to an Odessa man.
Monday, Farrell Roofing installed a new roof for Thomas McFarland, a U.S. Navy veteran. The installation is part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, McFarland was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served the U.S. and the families who support them. Since the start of the program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.