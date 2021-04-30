St. Pete PD still searching for hit-and-run driver 1 year after deadly motorcycle crash

Police need your help finding who hit and killed Philip Anderson on May 2, 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's almost been one year since a hit-and-run crash took the life of a 56-year-old man and left his girlfriend hurt.

Now, the St. Pete Police Department is asking anyone with information on who was driving the car they say hit and killed Philip Anderson and left Tricia Best hurt to come forward.

On May 2, 2020, Best and Anderson were on a motorcycle riding down 34th Street North, police said. A silver sedan that was driving in the same direction swiped them and caused Anderson to lose control of the motorcycle, according to investigators.

The two crashed and were thrown from the motorcycle onto the pavement, police said. The two were taken to the hospital after the crash but Anderson later died from his injuries.

Police in St. Petersburg say they were able to track down the car they think hit the couple, but still need help identifying who was inside it at the time of the crash.

Officers say they are also looking for two people who were seen on video in a nearby, dark-colored SUV or van. Police say they might have more information on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the St. Petersburg Police Department by calling 727-893-7780 or you can send an anonymous message by texting the letters "SPPD" and your tip to TIP411. Then, mention report number 2020-016224.