Santa kicks off holiday season with a dive at the Florida Aquarium

Santa Claus made his first stop in Tampa for the holidays and decided to take a dive at the Florida Aquarium!

TAMPA, Fla. — Talk about kicking off the holidays with some Florida flair!

Santa Claus donned his jolly red suit Thursday and some flippers for a one-of-a-kind visit to the Florida Aquarium.

He took a dive with some sharks, rays and fish.

“Santa knows no limits,” said Aquarium associate curator Eric Hovland. “He knows when you’ve been sleeping, he knows when you’re awake, he knows when you’ve been scuba diving because he scuba dives for goodness sake and he did today at The Florida Aquarium.”

And you'll have plenty of time to visit Santa at the Aquarium this holiday season. You and your family can take safe and socially distant photos with Old Saint Nick starting Friday, Nov. 27 and then every Saturday until Christmas.

Here's when Santa Claus will be visiting:

Friday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

What other people are reading right now: