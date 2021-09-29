Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport discontinues free 30-minute parking, changes to rates

People who park in the short-term or long-term lots for up to 40 minutes will now be charged $2.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will discontinue free 30-minute parking in all of its lots starting Friday.

Customers are encouraged to use the free cell phone lot on Rental Car Road, the airport said in a news release.

People will now be charged $2 if they park in the short-term or long-term lots for up to 40 minutes. It will cost drivers another $2 for every 20 minutes that pass.

According to the press release, daily rates in the short-term lot, which is available directly across the terminal building, will increase from $16 to $18. The long-term lot, which is located adjacent to the short-term lot with free shuttle service to the front of the terminal, will increase from $13 to $14.

The shade lot will also increase from $14 to $15.

The new rates effective Friday include:

Short Term Lot

0-40 Minutes: $2.00

Each additional 20 mins: $2.00

Daily Maximum: $18.00

Long Term Lot

0-40 Minutes: $2.00

Each additional 20 mins: $2.00

Daily Maximum: $14.00

Shaded Parking Lot (Credit Card Only)

0-40 Minutes: $2.00

Each additional 20 mins: $2.00

Daily Maximum: $15.00

There are two automated exit lanes at the public parking lot toll plaza that are identified with overhead signs that say "credit card only" and eye level signs that say "self-service," according to the website. This allows for people to choose to pay by credit card or continue to use other lanes with cashiers.

There is also a shaded parking lot east of the terminal building now open to the public, the website explains. To access this new lot, people will enter Airport Circle and turn right before reaching the terminal building.