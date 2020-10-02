SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — He was a gentle giant – but he had a mind of his own.
Deputies say Freedom lived up to his name while serving the people of Sarasota County for the past six years.
He died on Saturday.
Deputies say Freedom severely broke his leg and several ribs while running.
The Gelding Thoroughbred was a Mounted Patrol Unit donated to the Sheriff’s Office in 2015. According to a Facebook post, Freedom worked during Spring Break on Siesta Key and helped patrol shopping centers over the holidays.
He’s described as a challenging horse to ride, but deputies say he never turned down a good head scratch.
