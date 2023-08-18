More than 200 students moved into hotels due to air quality, mold concerns at New College dorms

Students were notified the week before move-in. A spokesperson said previous administration was negligent.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Students are settling into college life after moving into the New College of Florida in Sarasota.

But not every student got the chance to move into dorms. A little more than 200 students will be living off campus for at least the semester, according to a school spokesperson.

They found out the week before move-in day.

"I was distraught," Lane Hagan, a new student said. "I was balling my eyes out because I was so upset and I was already nervous about moving to campus."

Hagan said students feel worried they'll miss out on meeting new friends for instance.

School officials said it has to do with concerns over air quality and mold in three of the residence halls. In addition, the previous administration had not done enough to address those concerns, said Ryan Terry, the school's vice president of communications and marketing.

A recent engineering report from Aug. 16 highlighted the issues they faced. Another report detailing the conditions of the buildings from May was also released.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the health and safety of the NCF community, Interim President Corcoran has made the decision to shutter all of the Pei dorms," a school's press release stated in part. "NCF is providing students with housing that exceeds the quality at most other schools."

Students off campus will live at Hyatt Regency, Home2Suites, and Hilton Garden Inn.

Terry added most students are mainly upperclassmen and have access to private transportation. Meal plans and shuttles are still being provided regardless.

New students like Jamie Dunne of Main said while he has reservations about living off campus, he said he's fortunate he has his own car to get him to campus.

Interim President Richard Corcoran may lead the school for good if chosen as one of the three finalists.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed new members to the board of trustees earlier this year, which led to the termination of former president Patricia Okker and abolishing the office handling diversity, equity and inclusion programs before a statewide bill was signed.

Protests ensued in the school this past school year as a result of the administrative changes.

In a statement, the governor's office commended the school's record enrollment, which included nearly 150 student-athletes since the launch of its athletic program, and at the termination of "the gender studies program, becoming the first public university to push back on gender indoctrination."

“The New College Board of Trustees is succeeding in its mission to eliminate indoctrination and re-focus higher education on its classical mission,” DeSantis stated.

Those like Rhiannon Hanlon have enrolled out of the school and leaving for good in response to the changes.