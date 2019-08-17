SARASOTA, Fla. — Firefighters have spent hours working to put out what's left of a fire at a bayfront home, according to WWSB-TV.

Crews responded to the home in the area of South Shore Drive Sun Circle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The station reports at least four fire departments responded.

"Upon arrival, we encountered a very large structure with high volume of fire," Sarasota County Fire Chief Mike Regnier said. "Crews went to work immediately, but we did elevate to a fourth alarm.

"And since 2:30 a.m. we’ve been on scene fighting the fire and taking care of it."

It was an "extensive" fire, with crews battling it in the attic space, Regnier told WWSB. The home is said to be a three-story structure, about 10,000 square feet. With the bulk of the fire now out, crews are working to put out hot spots.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

