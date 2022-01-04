Butts off the beach: Florida Sen. Gruters wants to ban smoking on beaches, in parks

Cigarette butts are the most common items found on Florida's beaches, according to Ocean Conservancy.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A renewed effort to snuff out smoking on Florida beaches may again get some consideration during the state's upcoming legislative session.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, introduced a bill last year that would ban smoking and cigarette butts from public beaches and state parks. He and environmentalists with the Ocean Conservancy group plan to talk about the issue Tuesday morning.

Five cigarette butt sculptures, made by local artist Erin Ernst, will be the backdrop to the news conference to draw attention to the issue, according to a news release.

Gruters' initial bill failed to get out of a committee last year, meaning it was not considered by the full legislature.

Ocean Conservancy says cigarette butts have been the most common items found on Florida beaches for the past several decades. They contain plastic fibers and ultimately contribute to pollution on land in the water.