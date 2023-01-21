Rep. Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder at Sarasota home

The congressman said in a tweet that he is recovering at his home.

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican congressman from Sarasota, said Saturday that he has been released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital after falling 25 feet off a ladder.

The congressman said in a tweet that he will be continuing his recovery at home.

"All praise and glory goes to God," Steube wrote in the tweet. "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received."

Steube said his office will provide updates next week on how his recovery will impact his return to Washington.

Steube's team first shared the news of the accident on Wednesday night as they asked for prayers from the community. They said the congressman was cutting tree limbs at his Sarasota home when he fell.

In an update Thursday, his team said Steube spent the night in the ICU for serious but not life-threatening injuries.