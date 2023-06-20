Malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota, Manatee counties prompt mosquito-borne illness alert

Malaria isn't transmitted from person to person, but if you live in the area, you should take steps to protect yourself from mosquitoes to avoid potential infection.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A health alert has been issued for Sarasota and Manatee counties due to two confirmed cases of malaria, local health department officials said in a release.

Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties said a mosquito-borne illness alert was issued Monday evening.

This happened just a few weeks after the DOH released information on May 26 concerning its first confirmed local case of malaria. That patient has been treated and has since recovered.

However, now a second case of malaria has been confirmed and that patient is currently being treated.

Here's how this affects you — malaria isn't transmitted from person to person, but if you live in the area, you should take steps to protect yourself from mosquitoes to avoid potential infection.

This includes wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations. Remember, mosquitoes are most active during sunrise and sunset, so think of taking extra precautions then.

Only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans. Health officials said this latest case of malaria is a less-deadly species of the parasite, known as P. vivax. The local DOH says effective treatment is "readily" available at local hospitals and health care providers.

If you're in the area and start experiencing symptoms including fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headache you should seek medical attention "immediately," the DOH says.

The following information is directly from health officials:

DOH-Sarasota and DOH-Manatee continue to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.