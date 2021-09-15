Boyfriend of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito named person of interest

North Port Police say the lack of information from Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is hindering the investigation.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

North Port Police say Brian Laundrie has not "made himself available to be interviewed by investigators" or "provided any helpful details" that would lead them to figure out what happened to the missing Florida woman.

The two set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived. The van was processed for any evidence Tuesday, Sept. 14, in coordination with the FBI, authorities said.

Police say Laundrie returned to North Port on Wednesday, Sept. 1, about 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing as they hadn't seen or heard from her in weeks. She was last known to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before losing communication, according to the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department. Her family, who lives on Long Island, reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

There is no information indicating that a crime occurred in North Port, the department said in a press release.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

"The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation," he continued. "The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance."