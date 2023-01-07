Good Samaritans rescue 7 people after catamaran capsizes in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Seven people were rescued on Saturday after a catamaran capsized during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Authorities said "good Samaritans," Coast Guard officials and other partner agencies helped rescued the people.
One person was reported to be injured and was taken to get care by the Longboat Key Fire Marine Unit.
Boat racing took over Lido Beach this weekend at the 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.
APBA and UIM Class 1 Powerboats are heading to Sarasota for another round of the 2023 P1 Offshore and AquaX Championships, a news release explained.
The free event is reported to attract more than 60 powerboat racing teams from Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S.