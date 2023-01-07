Good Samaritans rescue 7 people after catamaran capsizes in Sarasota

Investigators are trying to figure out why a catamaran capsized during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Seven people were rescued on Saturday after a catamaran capsized during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities said "good Samaritans," Coast Guard officials and other partner agencies helped rescued the people.

One person was reported to be injured and was taken to get care by the Longboat Key Fire Marine Unit.

#Breaking @USCG, partner agencies, good Sam rescued 7 people from a capsized catamaran during the Sarasota boat races. @TownofLBK fire marine unit personnel reported transporting 1 injured person to a higher level of care. #SAR pic.twitter.com/c59Q1R5St7 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 2, 2023

Boat racing took over Lido Beach this weekend at the 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

APBA and UIM Class 1 Powerboats are heading to Sarasota for another round of the 2023 P1 Offshore and AquaX Championships, a news release explained.