Everything you need to know about 2023 Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

This free event will reportedly attract more than 60 powerboat racing teams from Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Boat racing will take over Lido Beach this weekend as the 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off.

APBA and UIM Class 1 Powerboats are heading to Sarasota for another round of the 2023 P1 Offshore and AquaX Championships, a news release explains.

“Sarasota is our biggest race event of the year and we’re delighted to be returning with Visit Sarasota County as our presenting partner,” P1 USA Championship Manager Michelle Petro said in a statement. “Sarasota is an idyllic venue with a rich, storied history of powerboat racing. We will be celebrating a special milestone on Saturday when we stage our 700th race since we began racing 20 years ago.

"I’m keen for fellow Floridians and tourists to experience everything that the Grand Prix weekend has to offer.”

Here are some things to keep in mind about the 39th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.

Dates

The event will take over the waters from July 1-2 with a weekend packed with high-performance racing.

Schedule

Friday, June 30

Offshore pits open: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Van Wezel & Bay

Press credentials & VIP ticket pick up: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bayfront Community Center

Pit party and concert (open to the public): 6-10 p.m. at Van Wezel pits

Saturday, July 1

Cranes and ramps open (launching): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Van Wezel & Centennial Park

Testing (only boats with an all-clear sticker will be able to test): 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Racecourse

Race 1 – Bracket Class 700, 600, 500, 3C: 1-2 p.m. at Racecourse

Class 1 Qualifying Race: 2-2:45 p.m. at Racecourse

Race 2 – Super Stock: 3-3:45 p.m. at Racecourse

Sunday, July 2

Launching – cranes open (priority given to race class order): 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Van Wezel & Centennial Park

VIP Hospitality: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lido Beach

Race 3 - MOD-V, Bracket Class 400, 300, 200: 10-11 a.m. at Racecourse

Race 4 – Super Cat: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Racecourse

Race 5 – Class 1: 1-2 p.m. at Racecourse

Race 6 – Factory Stock 450R: 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Racecourse

Awards: 6-7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel pits

VIP tickets

The public is welcome to watch the races from Lido Beach for free, but anyone interested in upgrading their viewing experience can buy VIP tickets online by clicking here.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix for its 39th year in Sarasota County," Pete Harvey, director of sports for Visit Sarasota County, said in a statement. "As one of the county’s most anticipated annual events, the Powerboat Grand Prix draws crowds from both near and far, capturing the attention of visitors and residents alike.