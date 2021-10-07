'He was disgruntled': Ex-maintenance man dies by suicide after shooting at Lido Key condo, police say

Sarasota police say the gunman went to the condo with intentions to hurt a man.

SARASOTA, Fla — He was fired. Then bullets began flying.

A 58-year-old maintenance man was disgruntled after losing his job, leading him to open fire just after 11:30 p.m. Friday at a Sarasota condo building. officers say.

Investigators say it happened on Benjamin Franklin Drive near Cleveland Drive.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives say the former employee showed up at the condo of a man and woman in an effort to harm the man. Police say the ex-worker fired rapidly at them as they ran from him.

Somehow, the man and woman escaped without serious injuries.

The former maintenance man fired multiple rounds into two unoccupied cars before barricading himself in a condo where he ultimately died by suicide, according to law enforcement. Police found his body just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS. Tipsters may also visit www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.