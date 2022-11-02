Sarasota County issues recreational burn ban because of dry conditions

Part of the county is under a severe drought.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — People in Sarasota County are advised not to start any fires going into the holiday weekend over concerns with extra dry vegetation.

Chief Mike Hartley issued a countywide recreational burn ban Friday given the conditions and an increased chance of wildfires, according to a news release. There should be no burning of approved fuel for pleasure, religious or ceremonial reasons, the county said.

This includes campfires, bonfires and any other open fires not permitted by the Florida Forest Service.

Sarasota County and most of the Tampa Bay region are at a moderate level for observed fire danger indices as of April 14. The 10 Tampa Bay Weather team is forecasting some hit-or-miss rain chances across the area — no washout by any means.

Backyard barbecues and outdoor cooking in general still is permitted, but be careful.

"Remember when you do use a grill to only use it outdoors, in a safe location, away from your home or other buildings. Never leave a grill unattended while cooking. Before disposing of coals, be sure that the coals are completely cooled," Hartley said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, southern portions of Sarasota County are experiencing a severe drought, with moderate drought conditions elsewhere in the county. Much of southwest Florida could use some beneficial rainfall to help break out of the drought.