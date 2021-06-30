Signs going up at Sarasota County beaches to warn of red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — Low to medium concentrations of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches have prompted officials to warn the public to be mindful in and around the water.
Crews will put up signs Thursday at several beaches to warn of the presence of red tide, the Department of Health said in a news release.
Some beaches with red tide measured in the water include Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park, Caspersen, Manasota Key and Blind Pass. Health officials warn it's possible some people could experience some respiratory irritation with red tide in the air.
Pinellas County officials on Wednesday reported very low to low concentrations of red tide up and down the coastline. The Ft. DeSoto area, however, has higher levels of red tide that may cause more severe irritation to visitors.
People who start to have trouble breathing or begin coughing at the beach are advised to head inside. Usually, symptoms start to fade when a person leaves and goes indoors.
