Sarasota County Schools superintendent agrees to separate from district

This announcement comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced on Monday that he has agreed to step away from the school district.

This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.

In a statement, Asplen said that there is no longer an effective relationship between himself and the school board.

"I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community," Asplen said in a statement. "I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace."

There will be a special meeting from the school board on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to discuss the process of his termination.

Soon after being sworn in last week, one of the new board members made a motion to schedule a meeting to discuss Asplen's termination and was approved in a four-to-one vote.

"I will work respectfully and constructively with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to my employment separation," Asplen stated. "If I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that to be Sarasota’s legacy."