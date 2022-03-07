Sarasota County voters renew school district millage referendum

The $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value will continue to help pay for teacher incentives and school resources.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in for two important referendum questions Sarasota County voters decided on Tuesday.

By an overwhelming margin, more than 84% of voters decided to renew a millage tax used to fund the county school district. The $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value will continue to help pay for teacher incentives and school resources.

The second referendum question voters decided on was a change to how commissioners were elected. If approved, voters would have been allowed to vote for any commissioner regardless of the district they live in.

WWSB reports the referendum would have reversed a 2018 decision that allows residents to cast ballots for a single county commissioner from the district they reside in.

Voters on Tuesday voted against the referendum.