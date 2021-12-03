Lanes shut down on Sarasota roadway following deadly crash between bus and motorcyclist

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Several lanes on Clark Road in Sarasota are currently shut down following a deadly crash between a bus and motorcyclist, the sheriff's office says.

According to authorities, the crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Clark Road and Lawton Drive in Sarasota. The sheriff's office said one person was killed but did not provide any further details.

As a result of the crash, the sheriff's office says all westbound lanes of Clark Road are shut down at McIntosh Road until the investigation is completed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.