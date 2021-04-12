Police: East Bay Drive closed for investigation after deadly crash

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of East Bay Drive and 8th Street Northeast in Largo.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to the scene of a three-car crash that left one man dead Saturday morning, a news release reports.

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of East Bay Drive and 8th Street Northeast.

East Bay Drive is closed between Highland Avenue and Central Park Drive as officers of the Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit investigate the crash, the release explains.

Police say a red Toyota was traveling eastbound on East Bay Drive when the driver approached the car in front of them in the median lane.

He reportedly tried to pass the driver in front of him but ended up hitting the car.

The Toyota swerved right to the curb and ended up crossing all of the eastbound traffic before entering the westbound lanes of East Bay Drive, the police department reports.

After traveling into the westbound lanes, police say the Toyota collided with a red Nissan head-on. The driver was killed while the passenger was reportedly left with injuries.

The driver of the Toyota and the passenger of the Nissan were transported to local hospitals for treatment.